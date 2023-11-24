New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Industry body Ficci on Friday said Anish Shah -- Mahindra Group CEO and Managing Director of its parent firm Mahindra & Mahindra -- will take over as its president next month.

Shah is the senior Vice-President of Ficci and will succeed Subhrakant Panda as the President of the chamber at the conclusion of its 96th Annual General Meeting to be held here on December 8-9.

Anish Shah is the Group CEO of Mahindra Group and the Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra, the parent company of the Group.

His primary focus is on nurturing a purpose-driven organisation, establishing tech leadership in each industry, and enabling value creation across businesses, Ficci said.

In addition to being a Ficci National Executive Committee office-bearer, Shah is a member of the UK Investment Council, Chair of the Automotive Governors Council (World Economic Forum), Co-Chair of the India Alliance of CEOs for Climate Change (World Economic Forum) and co-Chair of the India-Australia CEO Council.

