Hyderabad, Jan 30 (PTI): The Mahindra Group on Sunday announced the installation of a 500 LPM oxygen plant at the Government Area General Hospital in Zaheerabad of Telangana.

The oxygen plant was inaugurated by Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao in the presence of V S Ram, Vice-President, Mahindra Automotive, Zaheerabad and other government dignitaries, a release from Mahindra Group said here.

Ruzbeh Irani, President - Group Human Resources and Communications, said: "Intending to emerge stronger from the pandemic, we at Mahindra have partnered with governments to scale up medical infrastructure and provide oxygen plants, oxygen concentrators, ambulances, and set up temporary COVID-19 care centres."

The Mahindra Group has been supporting the Telangana government in the fight against COVID-19. In the past, the group has donated two oxygen plants and 12 ambulances to various government and public charitable hospitals in the state, the release said.

Mahindra Group has set up 23 oxygen plants and donated 94 ambulances across 19 states, in addition to its commitment of substantial funds across India to address the pandemic, the release added.

