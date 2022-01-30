Mumbai, January 30: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the severe cold day conditions to persist over the isolated pockets of north Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha. IMD has also predicted dense fog conditions in isolated pockets over the Terai belt of Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, cold wave conditions are predicted over most parts of Marathwada and West Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets of East Rajasthan.

Due to the influence of a fresh active Western Disturbance & its induced cyclonic circulation, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall expected over Western Himalayan Region during 2nd to 4th February. Jammu, Kashmir, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh will also see isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall on February 3. Your Ultimate Winter Fruit Guide: What You Must Eat To Stay Healthy This Season.

IMD has forecasted that the parts of North-west and Central India will witness a gradual rise by 4-6 degrees Celcius in minimum temperatures till 3rd February and fall by 3 to 4 degrees Celcius thereafter. However, no significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over East India during the next 24 hours and a gradual rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celcius during the subsequent 3 days. Meanwhile, Gujarat and Maharashtra will see a gradual rise by 2-4 degrees Celcius in minimum temperatures during the next 4 to 5 days. Healthy Winter Fruits: Build Stronger Immunity This Winter Season With These Fruits.

As per the IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi will be 8 degrees Celcius, and the maximum temperature will be 22 degrees Celcius. The minimum and maximum temperatures in Mumbai will be 20 and 32 degrees Celcius respectively. Leh will witness the minimum temperature of -16 degrees Celcius and maximum temperature of 1 degree Celcius.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2022 09:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).