Latest News | Maintenance Firm Takes Responsibility for Death of 2 Mall Visitors in Noida

Noida, Mar 4 (PTI) A maintenance company involved in the management and safety of a shopping mall in Noida Extension where two visitors died after an iron grille fell on them Monday owned up to the responsibility of the "unfortunate" incident.

A representative of Kanav Consultancy and Liaisoning Pvt Ltd took responsibility and informed the police, which on Sunday lodged an FIR under IPC section 304A (death due to negligence) against the owners of the Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza in Noida Extension, also known as Greater Noida (West).

Also Read | BPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For Over 46,000 Posts on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Apply.

The two men, Harendra Bhati and Shakeel, both aged around 35 and residents of the Vijay Nagar area in Ghaziabad, were walking towards the escalators on the ground floor of the mall when the iron grille fell on them from the fifth floor, leaving them dead on the spot.

"Based on a complaint by Bhati's father, an FIR was lodged in the case yesterday (Sunday) itself. Today, a team was sent to the incident spot to conduct a structural inquiry. The team included officials of the fire and the PWD who inspected the site to ensure there is no repeat of such an episode," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Suniti told reporters.

Also Read | WBPSC Food SI Admit Card 2024 Released at psc.wb.gov.in, Know Steps to Download Hall Tickets.

The officer said the police are also communicating with the district administration, which would further take up the matter at its level.

Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hirdesh Katheriya said the FIR has been lodged at the Bisrakh police station against two owners of the mall and its management.

While police said further investigation into the case is underway, the maintenance firm of Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza on Monday evening took responsibility for the "unfortunate" episode and regretted its occurrence.

In a letter, seen by PTI, to the police, the firm claimed that it had started an inspection work of the board, facade and other installations inside the mall in view of "strong winds" over the last four-five days in the region.

"Our inspection team was inspecting every part of the mall and checking every board and facade when suddenly a portion outside the lift in the other area of the mall broke and fell. This part was perfectly and firmly attached at the time of the first inspection. This incident happened due to strong winds. There is no fault of any employee or management or owner of this mall," A