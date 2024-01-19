Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI)MakeMyTrip's corporate travel solutions provider myBiz on Friday announced its strategic alliance with global technology company Zoho to streamline corporate travel and expense management.

This collaboration aims to streamline corporate travel and expense management by offering tailored solutions to businesses across industries, that are facing different levels of complexities in their travel and expense needs, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Netizens Celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Preparations in Ayodhya! Check Out Posts, Pics & Videos Online Capturing the Excitement Leading Up to the Event.

It will also aim to enrich backend efficiencies across organisations, enhancing the ease, efficiency, and flexibility with which businesses can manage their travel, expense, and governance needs.

"Together with Zoho, we aim to provide a comprehensive suite that impeccably integrates with existing systems for businesses of all sizes," MakeMyTrip Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Business Officer - Corporate, Raj Rishi Singh said.

Also Read | Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station Facts: Know All About New Ayodhya Railway Station That Has Airport-Like Amenities and More.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)