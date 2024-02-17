New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly making a threat call to blow up the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here on January 28, police said.

Krishno Mahto, who hails from Bihar's West Champaran, was arrested in Delhi's Kapashera, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said during an interrogation, Mahto confessed to making the bomb threat call.

On January 28, he was heavily inebriated when he made the call from a mobile phone and threatened to blow up IGI airport, Rangnani said.

He was arrested following a long chase as he had switched off his mobile phone after making the call. A police team also visited his native place in Bihar as the mobile phone number was registered at his home address.

