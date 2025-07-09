Lucknow, Jul 9 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman and blackmailing her using a video of the act, police said on Wednesday.

They said the accused has been identified as Mohd. Farhaz (27).

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 09, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The woman filed a complaint at Sushant Golf City police station on July 7, alleging that last month, Farhaz offered her a cold drink laced with an intoxicant and then raped her. When the woman resisted, he threatened to kill her, police said.

She alleged that the accused recorded a video of the act and used it to blackmail her. He demanded money from the woman and threatened to upload the video on social media if she did not pay him, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Nipun Agarwal.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 09 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Farhaz was arrested on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the woman and the accused worked at a shopping mall here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)