Gangtok, Aug 11 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly killing a woman in West Sikkim district.

The woman had come to Geyzing in West Sikkim to fill up her online forms for college admission when the man stabbed her to death, they said.

The police said on investigation it was found that the man and woman were in a relationship earlier. But the woman was no longer interested in the relationship which had angered the man.

