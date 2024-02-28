Jaipur, Feb 27 (PTI) A man attempted suicide after allegedly killing his wife with an axe in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the man jumped into dry grass after setting it on fire after killing his wife early morning on Tuesday in the Poonia Kheda village of the district.

Danpur SHO Rajveer Singh said that Raju (32) allegedly killed his wife Nani (30) by attacking her with an axe on suspicion of her "friendship" with another man. After this, Raju attempted suicide but he was saved and is undergoing treatment at district hospital, the SHO added.

