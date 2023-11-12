Kaushambi (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a pressure cooker by her husband after she refused to give him money to buy liquor in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said Patali, a resident of Kundravi village, is addicted to alcohol. On Friday, he asked his wife Meena Devi for money to buy liquor.

Also Read | ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for LVD and HVD Posts, Apply Online at vssc.gov.in.

When she refused, Patali started abusing her and, in a fit of rage, hit her several times on the head with a pressure cooker. Meena Devi died on the spot, he said.

The police registered a murder case against Patali -- who is absconding -- on the basis of his brother-in-law's complaint on Saturday. Meena Devi's body has been sent for post-mortem.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Miscreants Force Man to Dance Naked and Extort Rs 60,000 From Him, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Efforts are underway to arrest Patali, Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)