Haflong, Apr 18 (PTI) One person died while five others have been admitted to a hospital after consuming wild mushrooms in Assam's Dima Hasao district, an official said. All the six persons had consumed wild mushrooms a week back in the 8 Kilo area under Umrangso police station.

After eating the mushrooms, they developed nausea and started vomiting a day later following which they were admitted to Umrangso Primary Health Centre. They were referred to Haflong Civil Hospital on Monday when their condition continued to deteriorate, the official said. One of the patients, Manik Kurmi, succumbed on way to the hospital, the official said.

The other five are undergoing treatment at the facility, the official added.

At least 11 people died of mushroom poisoning in some districts of upper Assam earlier this month.

