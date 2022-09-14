Mangaluru, Sep 14 (PTI) A man from Belagavi lost his life and his son was seriously injured after an unidentified vehicle hit them at Uchila in Kaup taluk of Udupi district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in front of the Uchila Mahalakshmi temple on National Highway 66.

The deceased has been identified as Prabhakar Kotha from Belagavi. His son Samarth suffered serious injuries. Kotha and his son had come from Belagavi Tuesday night.

Samarth was to be enrolled in a private school in Kaup. Police officials visited the spot and an investigation is on, police said.

