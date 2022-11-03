Thane, Nov 3 (PTI) A man fell to his death from the second floor of a building in Bhiwandi in Thane district while fighting with another person, an official said on Thursday.

Sadique Ansari (26) from Katai village and the accused entered into an argument over bringing water on Wednesday, the Nizampura police station official said.

"Both fell down from the second floor passage of the building during the fight. Ansari died on the spot. We have registered a case under culpable homicide not amounting to murder," he said.

The accused is yet to be arrested as he is hospitalised due to injuries sustained in the fall, he added.

