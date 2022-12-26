Erode (TN), Dec 26 (PTI) A middle-aged maize merchant was trampled to death by a wild elephant when he was travelling on his motorbike through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve here, police said on Monday.

According to forest officials, 47-year-old Palanisamy of Kadambur village in Erode district frequently carried maize in his two-wheeler to sell the item to people in nearby areas.

On Sunday night, he along with his friend were travelling to various villages for selling the produce. When he was near Guthiyalathur Kappukadu area on the main road in the tiger reserve, an elephant came out from the bushes and attacked the duo.

The pachyderm trampled Palanisamy, who sustained critical injuries, but his friend escaped with minor bruise.

He informed people living nearby and a group of villagers along with some forest personnel took the injured man to the Government Hospital in the district, where Palanisamy was declared dead.

Kadambur police registered a case and began investigation.

