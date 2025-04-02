Thane, Apr 2 (PTI) Apparently depressed over rising debts, a 45-year-old man committed suicide in his house in Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

Vijay More, a resident of Mohone village, hanged himself from a ceiling fan using a nylon rope on March 31, an official said.

Also Read | Who Is Mahesh Landge? All About Bhosari MLA Whose Letter to Pankaja Munde on Air Pollution Led to Closure of 2 RMC Plants in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Prima facie, he was depressed over his debt burden, he said.

Further investigations are underway.

Also Read | Ratan Tata's Will: From Domestic Helpers to Pet Tito and Shantanu Naidu, Here's Who Inherited What From Late Industrialist.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)