New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) A man was arrested for shooting dead a history sheeter in Alipur area of outer north Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on March 28 when bike borne assailants, including 23-year-old Himanshu alias Monu shot dead history sheeter, Karan Thapa, they said.

A senior police officer said that the assailants fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene.

He said that the accused, Monu is a driver by profession and hails from Rajasthan.

Multiple police teams have been formed to nab the others involved in the incident and further investigation in the matter is underway, he added.

