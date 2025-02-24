Aligarh (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl in his neighbourhood here, police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Amit Singh (42), they said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday evening when Singh lured the survivor who was playing outside her house. He offered her a chocolate and took her home where he raped her.

When the girl's parents raised an alarm, Singh fled from the spot. They filed a case against him and the survivor was rushed to a hospital for a medical check-up, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Amrit Jain on Monday told PTI that a search operation was launched on the same night and subsequently, Singh was nabbed and sent to jail.

