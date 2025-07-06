New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly firing at a wedding function to assert his dominance in outernorth Delhi's Narela area, a police official said.

Pawan Khatri alias Chachi, a resident of Narela, was arrested with a pistol and two live cartridges, the official said. A video of the incident had gone viral, he added.

Also Read | When Will Maharashtra Govt Disburse Ladki Bahin Yojana June 2025 Installment of INR 1,500 to Women Beneficiaries? Minister Aditi Tatkare Gives Update.

"During interrogation, Khatri revealed he had multiple criminal cases against him and had come out of jail in 2024. In a bid to re-establish his dominance, he fired in the air at a wedding function a few days ago,? a video of which later went viral," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar V Swami said.

The police tracked and arrested the accused in the early hours of Sunday. A case under the Arms Act was registered at Narela police station, the officer said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 06, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Further interrogation is underway to identify the source of the weapon and Khatri's possible associates, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)