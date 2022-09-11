Nagpur, Sep 11 (PTI) A man was killed after a car hit his motorcycle in Nagpur city, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Butibori on Saturday morning and the deceased has been identified as Santosh Jadhav (43), the Hingna police station official said.

The car hit his motorcycle on a bridge connecting Wardha Road to the upcoming Samruddhi Corridor, he said.

"Santosh and his brother Sunil, who was riding pillion, were rushed to a hospital with injuries. Santosh died during treatment," he said.

