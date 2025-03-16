Alappuzha (Kerala), Mar 16 (PTI) A 28-year-old man met with a tragic end after being struck by lightning while playing cricket in a field in this coastal district of Kerala on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Akhil P Srinivasan, hailing from Koduppunna here.

The man was struck by lightning when he was playing cricket with his friends in the afternoon, they said.

Though Akhil was rushed to the government medical College here, he was declared brought dead by doctors, police added.

