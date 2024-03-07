Gurugram, Mar 7 (PTI) A man was killed while his wife and two-year-old daughter were seriously injured after they were hit by a speeding tempo here, police said on Thursday.

A senior police officer said the accident took place late Tuesday evening. The family had alighted from a bus and were walking towards the Rajiv Chowk auto stand when a speeding tempo came from the Hero Honda Chowk and hit all of them.

Karansher Bahadur died on the spot while his wife Vishnu and daughter Kritika were seriously injured, the officer said.

Vishnu, in her complaint, said, "After the accident, the tempo driver fled leaving his vehicle on the spot."

"We were severely injured in the accident and people nearby rushed us to the hospital where my husband was declared brought dead. My two-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries and was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital," the woman added in her complaint.

The victims are residents of Rajkot in Gujarat and had come here to visit a relative in Sector 45, the police officer said.

The mother-daughter duo is currently undergoing treatment and an FIR was registered on Wednesday against the unidentified tempo driver under the Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death due to negligence) at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station, the officer said.

The police have taken the tempo into their custody and search for the driver is underway, the officer added.

