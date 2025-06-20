Udupi (Karnataka), Jun 20 (PTI) A 27-year-old petrol pump employee was allegedly murdered by her husband following a domestic dispute over her mobile phone usage in Brahmavar taluk of this district, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Rekha, they said.

The accused Ganesh Poojary (42), a painter from Kolambe village, has been taken into custody, police said.

According to police, Poojary returned home intoxicated on the night of June 19. The couple, married for eight years and parents to two children, engaged in a heated argument over Rekha's frequent phone use.

The quarrel escalated, and around 11.30 pm, Poojary reportedly wielded a machete and inflicted fatal injuries on his wife, who died on the spot. He fled the scene shortly afterwards, a senior police officer said.

A team from Shankaranarayana police later traced and arrested Poojary, he said.

A case has been registered and the investigation is underway, he said.

Initial reports indicate alcohol may have exacerbated the conflict, police said, adding that all angles are being examined.

