Banda (UP), May 2 (PTI) A 28-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a gun following an argument with his wife on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in Riga village, under the Girwan police station area of Banda district, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) of Naraini area, Ambuja Trivedi, said that Habib took his own life after a quarrel with his wife.

Police, along with a forensic team and dog squad, conducted an investigation at the scene. An illegal pistol from the location, the CO said.

"Habib's body has been sent for postmortem examination, and further legal proceedings have been initiated," the CO added.

