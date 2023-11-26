New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was allegedly shot at by another man in revenge in northeast Delhi's Shakti Vihar area, police said on Sunday.

"On Saturday, police received a call at 8.30 pm regarding a man sustaining bullet injury in his back. Later, his relatives visited police station to report the matter," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The victim was taken to GTB Hospital where his condition was stated to be out of danger. The victim said one Shoaib shot at him and fled, police said.

According to the victim, Shoaib was caught stealing some batteries from his uncle's scrap godown a few days ago and was thrashed by some locals.

Shoaib in revenge shot at the victim on Saturday when he was returning home, said the officer. Shoaib has been absconding since.

"Further investigation has been started and a case of attempt to murder and provisions of Arms Act has been registered," the DCP said.

