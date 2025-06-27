New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) A 43-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants while his daughter was injured in outer-north Delhi's Bawana area on Friday morning, an official said.

The victim, identified as Dipak, was targeted in the attack that also left his daughter injured, he said. Dipak sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot.

"His daughter received a gunshot wound on her hand during the attack. She was immediately taken to a hospital and is stated to be out of danger," the officer said.

A case has been registered and teams have been formed to identify and nab the attackers. The motive behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Forensic teams have examined the crime scene and the CCTV footage from the nearby area is being scanned, the officer said.

