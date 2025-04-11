New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants who opened fire on his vehicle in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar East on Friday morning, a police officer said.

According to the officer, at around 7.15 am police received a PCR call informing them of multiple gunshots fired near SBI Colony.

Also Read | What Is Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme? How To Apply for It? All You Need To Know About Telangana Govt's Flagship Initiative To Provide Financial Assistance up to INR 4 Lakh to Unemployed Youth.

Police who reached the spot rushed the injured man, identified as Rajkumar, to the hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

The officer said a forensics team has been called to investigate the spot.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 11, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

A case has been registered and a probe initiated, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)