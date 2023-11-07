Latest News | Man Shot Dead in UP over Property Dispute

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. A man was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants here on Tuesday allegedly over a property dispute, police said.

Agency News PTI| Nov 07, 2023 11:30 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Man Shot Dead in UP over Property Dispute

Mau (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) A man was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants here on Tuesday allegedly over a property dispute, police said.

The incident took place in Abdopur village under the Chiraiyakot police station area.

Also Read | Prahlad Singh Patel Convoy Road Accident: Union Minister's Vehicle Hits Bike in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara District, One Killed, Three Kids Injured (Watch Videos).

Four men, who came on two motorcycles, opened fire at Sonu Yadav around 4:30 pm. By the time people in the vicinity rushed to his rescue, Yadav had died. The assailants managed to flee, police said.

After receiving information about the incident, police personnel rushed to the spot and took custody of the body, they said.

Also Read | CAT 2023 Exam Admit Card Out at iimcat.ac.in: Hall Ticket for Common Eligibility Test Examination Released, Know Steps To Download.

Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey, who also reached the spot, said according to preliminary information, Yadav was murdered over an old property dispute.

Action will be taken in the matter on the basis of a complaint lodged by Yadav's family, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Close
Search

Latest News | Man Shot Dead in UP over Property Dispute

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. A man was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants here on Tuesday allegedly over a property dispute, police said.

Agency News PTI| Nov 07, 2023 11:30 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Man Shot Dead in UP over Property Dispute

Mau (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) A man was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants here on Tuesday allegedly over a property dispute, police said.

The incident took place in Abdopur village under the Chiraiyakot police station area.

Also Read | Prahlad Singh Patel Convoy Road Accident: Union Minister's Vehicle Hits Bike in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara District, One Killed, Three Kids Injured (Watch Videos).

Four men, who came on two motorcycles, opened fire at Sonu Yadav around 4:30 pm. By the time people in the vicinity rushed to his rescue, Yadav had died. The assailants managed to flee, police said.

After receiving information about the incident, police personnel rushed to the spot and took custody of the body, they said.

Also Read | CAT 2023 Exam Admit Card Out at iimcat.ac.in: Hall Ticket for Common Eligibility Test Examination Released, Know Steps To Download.

Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey, who also reached the spot, said according to preliminary information, Yadav was murdered over an old property dispute.

Action will be taken in the matter on the basis of a complaint lodged by Yadav's family, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot