Nagpur, Oct 30 (PTI) A man allegedly stabbed and injured his wife in Nagpur as he suspected her character, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Old Babulkheda on Sunday evening and the accused has been identified as Manish Meshram (37), the Ajni police station official said.

The woman has been hospitalised and Meshram has been charged with attempt to murder, he added.

