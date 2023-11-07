Thrissur (Kerala), Nov 7 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a gang in this central Kerala district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened late Monday night near the passport office at Diwanjimoola here, they said.

The deceased was identified as Sreerag, a resident of nearby Olari, West Police here said.

"The man was killed...some others were injured. Sreerag's brother was also suspected to have sustained injuries in the incident," a police officer said.

The inquest procedures were underway, and the exact reasons behind the incident and other details could be divulged only after a thorough probe, the police added.

