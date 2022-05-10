Thiruvananthapuram, May 10 (PTI) A 54-year old man died when his head got stuck in a lift in a sanitary shop in the city on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Firefighters and police were called to the shop located at Ambalamukku soon after the freak accident but could not be saved, they said.

The man has been identified as Satheesh, hailing from Nemom in the district.

He had been working in the shop for the last 25 years, police said.

His body has been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital here for post-mortem, they added.

