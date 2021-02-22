Imphal, Feb 22 (PTI) Manipur Police busted a brown sugar manufacturing factory in Churachandpur district on Monday, an officer said.

Acting on specific intelligence input a police team conducted a raid at T Bethlehem village and seized equipment, tools, chemicals and other materials used in the manufacture of brown sugar, the officer said.

A case has been registered at Churachandpur police station for further investigation, he said.

Police personnel also destroyed poppy plants cultivated in about 30 acres of land at Zalenkot village under Sangaikot Sub-division in of Churachandpur district on Monday, another officer said.

