Hyderabad, Sept 3 (PTI) The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) here on Thursday announced postponement of its the entrance test for admissions into various regular courses in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In view of prevalent situation due to COVID-19, the entrance test scheduled on September 19 and 20 has been postponed.

New online schedule will be notified on the university website www.manuu.edu.in at the earliest, MANUU Registrar in- charge Professor Siddiqui Mohammad Mahmood said. Meanwhile, the extended last date for online application into various Post Graduate, Under Graduate and Bridge Courses will end on September 30.

The details of the courses along with online application form is available on university website, a release from MANUU said.

