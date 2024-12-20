Latest News | Marriott Opens Four Points by Sheraton in Nashik

Marriott International on Friday announced the opening of the 125-key Four Points by Sheraton in Nashik, Maharashtra, marking the brand's debut in the culturally vibrant destination.

Agency News PTI| Dec 20, 2024 05:30 PM IST
Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Marriott International on Friday announced the opening of the 125-key Four Points by Sheraton in Nashik, Maharashtra, marking the brand's debut in the culturally vibrant destination.

"With a deep commitment to expanding our presence across India, the introduction of Four Points by Sheraton in Nashik aligns with our vision of delivering modern, yet timeless hospitality in tier-II and III markets of India," Marriott International Area Vice President - South Asia- Ranju Alex said in a statement.

VFS Global appointed to deliver Moldova Visa from India

VFS Global on Friday said it has been given has been appointed to handle visa applications for Moldova, a landlocked country in Eastern Europe, at its Visa Application Centre (VAC) in Delhi.

The company will commence operations for the same in Jalandhar, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Kochi from December 23, VFS Global said in a statement.

"We are committed to providing exceptional customer service through the implementation of innovative, seamless, secure, and reliable solutions," VFS Global Chief Operating Officer - South Asia- Yummi Talwar said.

Axis Bank partners with OGQ and IIS to support Indian athletes

Axis Bank has tied up with OGQ- Foundation for Promotion of Sports and Games (FPSG) and Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) under its corporate social responsibility mandate.

The third largest private sector lender aims to support the present generation of Indian athletes competing at the highest level of their sport and nurture the next generation of young Indian athletes, as per an official statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

