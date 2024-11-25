New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it is looking to diversify export markets as it aims to clock 7.5 lakh units to overseas locations by 2030-31.

The auto major has already exported 30 lakh units to various markets across the globe.

The 3 millionth vehicle export was part of a shipment of 1,053 units that sailed from Gujarat's Pipavav port comprising models like Celerio, Fronx, Jimny, Baleno, Ciaz, Dzire, and S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

"Aligned with the Government of India's flagship 'Make in India' initiative, Maruti Suzuki is committed to deep localisation and multiplying exports," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said in a statement.

Today, 40 per cent of passenger vehicles exported from India are from the auto major, he added.

"Our exports from India have grown by three times from four years ago. Inspired by this global demand, the company is determined to diversify and ramp-up vehicle exports to 7.5 lakh units by 2030-31," Takeuchi said.

The government's encouraging policies and enabling trade agreements with some markets are augmenting export growth, he noted.

The auto major exported 1,81,444 units in the April-October period this fiscal year, marking a growth of 17 per cent over the same period the previous year.

The company exported 2.83 lakh units in the last fiscal year.

Currently, the company exports 17 models to nearly 100 countries in Latin America, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Fronx, Jimny, Baleno, Dzire, and S-Presso are the top export models from Maruti Suzuki.

MSI commenced vehicle export in 1986.

The first large consignment of 500 cars was shipped to Hungary in September 1987.

The company clocked 10 lakh unit mark in vehicle exports in 2012-13, followed by the next million in little less than 9 years in 2020-21.

The progression from 20 lakh units to 30 lakh units in cumulative exports was achieved in three years and nine months, making it the fastest million for the company.

