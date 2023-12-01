New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said its total production declined by 3 per cent to 1,47,763 units in November.

The company had produced 1,52,786 units in November 2022.

Last month, production of entry-level cars -- Alto and S-Presso -- declined by 62 per cent to 8,425 units from 21,904 units in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

Similarly, production of models like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR, declined to 79,700 units in November as against 89,655 units in the same month last year.

Production of utility vehicles, including Brezza, Grand Vitara, Ertiga and Jimny, however, rose to 45,483 units last month as compared with 29,294 units in November 2022.

Total passenger vehicle production fell to 1,44,912 units last month over 1,51,326 units in November last year.

Light commercial vehicle Super Carry's production dropped to 2,851 units in comparison with 1,460 units in year-ago period.

