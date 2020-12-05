New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday said its total production in November increased 5.91 per cent to 1,50,221 units.

The company had produced total 1,41,834 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.

Passenger vehicles production stood at 1,46,577 units last month as compared with 1,39,084 units in November 2019, a growth of 5.38 per cent.

Production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models stood marginally up at 24,336 units last month as against 24,052 units in the year-ago period.

Similarly, manufacturing of compact cars, comprising WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, stood at 85,118 units as against 78,133 units in November 2019, an increase of 8.93 per cent, MSI said.

Production of utility vehicles — Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 — however declined 9.07 per cent at 24,719 units as compared to 27,187 units in the same month last year.

MSI said production of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 3,644 units as against 2,750 units in the year-ago month.

