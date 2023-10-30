New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Career platform Masai School has introduced an artificial intelligence-enabled hiring platform LevelUp for IT and tech space, the company said on Monday.

LevelUp seeks to bridge the gap between tech talent and opportunity, it added.

"In the last four years, we have placed over 4,500 students. In the beta release of the LevelUp, we received about 20,000 jobseekers and 100 hiring partners in just one month," Masai School co-founder and CEO Prateek Shukla told PTI.

Unlike other platforms that primarily drive lead generation, LevelUp provides skill profiles and competency graphs of individuals, he added.

The rapidly evolving tech landscape of India has full stack development and data analytics with data science, Shukla noted.

"With the sweeping wave of AI's emergence, these roles are primed to be game-changers, with AI positively impacting productivity within these domains," he added.

The company is not looking for additional capital raise after its USD 10 million (Rs 83 crore) fundraising last year and seeks to be cash flow positive by the fourth quarter of FY24.

"A significant portion of the funds from our last fundraising round remains securely in our bank account," Shukla pointed.

The company said it intends to graduate and place 10,000 students through Masai, "surpassing the collective output of all the IITs".

"With LevelUp, our objective is to revolutionise the industry's hiring process, trimming the average hiring time from 49 days to 14 days," Shukla said.

