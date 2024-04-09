New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in three adjoining factories in the Mundka industrial area here on Tuesday, officials said.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said no casualties were reported in the fire.

"We got a call at 11.12 am regarding fire in three different factories. The fire was brought under control at 5 pm and the cooling process is underway," a DFS official said.

A total of 26 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, the officials said.

The blaze first broke out at a plastic granule factory and spread to two adjacent factories, they said.

"The local police was informed about the matter, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire," the DFS official said.

