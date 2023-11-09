New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Online matrimonial platform Matrimony.com has reported 7 per cent growth in consolidated profit to Rs 12.5 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 11.7 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Matrimony.com grew about 6 per cent to Rs 121.59 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 114.86 crore a year ago.

"Despite Q2 being a seasonal quarter we have shown growth in revenue and profits on a year-on-year basis.

"We have launched a transformed BharatMatrimony platform, delivering enhanced user interface and functionality including connecting matches over shared interests. We expect this initiative will add further value to our customers," Matromony.com, Chairman and Managing Director, Murugavel Janakiraman said in a statement.

