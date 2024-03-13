New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) A high-level business delegation from Mauritius will be on a ten-day visit to India, starting on Thursday, and will be visiting the national capital, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The business mission will look to facilitate elevated dialogues for prospective partnerships in financial services, IT, private markets and other areas. It will also seek to bolster investment in Africa through Mauritius, according to a release.

Also Read | Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Witnessing Average Footfall of 1 to 1.5 Lakh Pilgrims Daily, Says Temple Trust.

The delegation, part of the Mauritius International Financial Centre (IFC), will be on an India visit from March 14 to 23.

"Through joint efforts, we aspire to unlock novel opportunities in investment, trade, sustainable financing, and technological advancement," Mauritius Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance Soomilduth Bholah said in the release.

Also Read | Who Is Nayab Saini? All You Need To Know About BJP Leader Set To Be New Haryana CM.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)