Latest News | Max Financial Services PAT Plunges 96pc in Jan-Mar on COVID-19 Impact

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Max Financial Services on Tuesday reported a steep 96 per cent plunge in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 6.67 crore for the January-March quarter 2020 due to the impact of a tax dispute settlement and the coronavirus pandemic.

The company had registered a profit after tax of Rs 199.91 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Also Read | Desert Locusts: Know About the Harmful â€˜Tiddi Dalâ€™, From Species to Difference Between Locusts and Grasshoppers.

Income during the March quarter of 2019-20 also fell by 40 per cent to Rs 4,265.64 crore as against Rs 7,136.98 crore in same period of 2018-19, Max Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.

For the full 2019-20 year, the profit after tax was down by 34.5 per cent to Rs 272.85 crore from Rs 416.46 crore in the fiscal ended March 2019.

Also Read | Heatwave in Rajasthan: Mercury Touches 50 Degrees Celsius in Churu.

Income was down to Rs 18,241.76 crore in 2019-20 against Rs 19,513.26 crore in the previous fiscal.

"Consolidated revenue at Rs 18,242 crore, 7 per cent down, due to volatility in capital markets in March '20 caused by COVID, causing a mark-to-market loss on debt and equity portfolio.

"Consolidated PAT of Rs 273 crore, 34 per cent down, largely due to shift in product mix towards non-par products, investments in proprietary channel, provision for impairment and one-time tax expense on settlement of tax dispute under the direct tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme," the company said.

During the quarter ended March 2020, Max Financial also announced that Axis Bank will acquire 29 per cent stake in Max Life (subsidiary) and post completion of series of transactions Max Life will be a 70:30 joint venture between the company and the private sector lender.

Max Financial Services Limited (MFS), a part of the Max Group, is the holding company for Max Life.

Max Financial shares closed at Rs 438.25 on BSE, up 2.22 per cent from the previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)