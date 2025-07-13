New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) The combined market valuation of eight of the top 10 valued firms eroded by Rs 2.07 lakh crore (Rs 2,07,501.58 crore) last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel emerging as the worst hit.

Last week, the benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 932.42 points or 1.11 per cent.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

From the top 10 pack, only Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever closed the week with gains in their valuation.

Among major losers, the market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tumbled Rs 56,279.35 crore to Rs 11,81,450.30 crore. Shares of TCS dropped nearly 3.50 per cent on Friday after its June quarter earnings failed to enthuse investors.

Also Read | What Are Fuel Switches? How Did Fuel Switch Cutoff Trigger Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad? All You Need To Know.

Bharti Airtel's valuation eroded by Rs 54,483.62 crore to Rs 10,95,887.62 crore.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries dropped by Rs 44,048.2 crore to Rs 20,22,901.67 crore and that of Infosys by Rs 18,818.86 crore to Rs 6,62,564.94 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank tanked Rs 14,556.84 crore to Rs 10,14,913.73 crore. The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) diminished by Rs 11,954.25 crore to Rs 5,83,322.91 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 4,370.71 crore to Rs 15,20,969.01 crore and that of State Bank of India went lower by Rs 2,989.75 crore to Rs 7,21,555.53 crore.

However, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd jumped Rs 42,363.13 crore to Rs 5,92,120.49 crore. Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Friday surged nearly 5 per cent after the company announced that Priya Nair will become its first woman CEO and MD.

The mcap of Bajaj Finance climbed Rs 5,033.57 crore to Rs 5,80,010.68 crore.

Reliance Industries was the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever in that order.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)