New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added Rs 1,90,032.06 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries Limited being the prominent gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex gained 795.40 points or 1.43 per cent.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple Smartphone With Exynos 7884B SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Equity gauges -- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty -- hit new closing highs on Friday.

Also Read | 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 To Be Launched in India on September 1; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

On the top ten chart, among the gainers were Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI) and Wipro. On the other hand, Infosys and HDFC were the two laggards.

The market valuation of TCS zoomed by Rs 60,183.57 crore to reach Rs 13,76,102.60 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.

RIL added Rs 51,064.22 crore taking its valuation to Rs 14,11,635.50 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation jumped Rs 19,651.18 crore to Rs 8,57,407.68 crore and Bajaj Finance gained Rs 18,518.27 crore to settle at Rs 4,20,300.85 crore.

The market capitalisation of HUL climbed Rs 14,215.01 crore to Rs 6,29,231.64 crore and that of ICICI Bank went higher by Rs 13,361.63 crore to Rs 4,84,858.91 crore.

Wipro's valuation rallied Rs 8,218.89 crore to Rs 3,47,851 crore and SBI jumped Rs 4,819.29 crore to reach Rs 3,68,006.36 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys tumbled by Rs 10,053.22 crore to Rs 7,24,701.90 crore and that of HDFC dipped Rs 738.75 crore to Rs 4,90,991.24 crore.

RIL remained the most valued domestic firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI and Wipro.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)