New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The meeting of Municipal Corporation of Delhi was adjourned twice on Wednesday amid demands for withdrawal of the cut motion budget proposal.

The special session of the MCD House started at around 2.30 pm and lasted for only five minutes.

Councillors from the opposition BJP continued to protest against proposed amendments in the upcoming budget that are alleged to increase the financial power of the Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

The Aam Aadmi Party councillors had on Tuesday presented cut motions in a House meeting proposing to transfer Rs 1,500 crore to Mayor's discretionary funds.

The BJP opposed the move stating that the corporation has withdrawn funds allocated for various developmental works to transfer it under Mayor's control.

The BJP councillors said the House will not be allowed to begin its proceedings until the proposal is withdrawn.

The final MCD Budget for 2024-25 is slated to be presented on February 8.

