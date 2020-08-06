New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd (MCFL) on Thursday posted a net profit of Rs 11.01 crore for the quarter ended June.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 4.64 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal, according to the regulatory filing.

Also Read | 'Tharoorosaurus': Shashi Tharoor's Latest Book Is Collection of 'Quirky' Words And Stories Behind Them.

Net income declined to Rs 535.34 crore in the April-June quarter from Rs 746.10 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses in the said period also remained lower at Rs 517.68 crore as against Rs 745.97 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Also Read | National Handloom Day 2020 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Honours Handloom Weavers in India.

Shares of the company settled lower 0.14 per cent at Rs 35.80 apiece on the BSE. PTI LUX RUJ RUJ 08062048 NNNNly well and I was a little bit nervous, she's my first top-20 player,” Juvan said in a video conference.

“The conditions were really hard but in the second and third set I calmed myself and I started playing much better.” The WTA tournament marks the return of tour-level tennis — men's or women's — following a five-month break for the coronavirus pandemic.

A limited number of fans were allowed into the 1,500-seat stadium court and had to follow social distancing measures.

There are also strict rules for the players, such as handling their own towels, not shaking hands with their opponents, and no autographs or photos with fans.

Juvan was spoken to by the umpire after throwing items including her visor and wristbands to the crowd.

“Obviously we get tested a lot so I understand their concern but it was actually like an instinct,” Juvan said.

“All of us that are here are negative and so I was like 'well I got the result again today' so I thought I might as well give it to them. Yeah, maybe I won't do it the next few days.” Juvan will next face Camila Giorgi, who became the fourth Italian to progress to the second round after beating Rebecca Peterson 7-5, 6-4.

Sara Errani, Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Jasmine Paolini won their first-round matches on Monday.

Top-seeded Petra Martic eased into the second round with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Alison Van Uytvanck. The Croatian will face Russian qualifier Ludmilla Samsonova, who beat Kirsten Flipkens 6-4, 6-2.

“It's been such a long break and I don't think anyone knows what to expect when the real match comes," Martic said.

"I really just tried to focus on my own game and tried to enjoy the fact that we are back on court again and I think I managed both.” Fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit is also through after recovering from 3-0 down in the second set to defeat Patricia Maria ?ig 6-3, 6-3.

But fifth-seeded Elise Mertens lost 6-4, 6-1 to Belarusian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who will next play Paolini.

Lucky loser Océane Dodin rallied from a set down to beat Tamara Zidanšek 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Fiona Ferro triumphed 6-2, 6-1 over Nadia Podoroska.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)