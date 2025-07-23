Chennai, Jul 23 (PTI) Nasdaq-listed Freshworks Inc signed a multi-year partnership with McLaren Racing, becoming an official partner of the McLaren Formula 1 team.

As part of the partnership, McLaren will integrate Freshservice, the IT Service Management Solution (ITSM) from Freshworks, to boost productivity through more efficient and improved IT services.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

In a statement on Wednesday, Freshworks said it would support McLaren's IT team in reducing tech-related issues, enabling the team to maximise its focus on race track performance.

Commenting on the partnership, Freshworks CEO Dennis Woodside said, “We are partnering with McLaren Racing to optimise their IT operations, enhancing their critical support for winning performance. Our enterprise-grade solutions are designed for ease of implementation, use, and configuration—accelerating McLaren IT's capabilities with AI.”

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 23, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Following the association, Freshworks branding will appear on McLaren Formula 1 race cars and team kits for the remainder of the 2025 season and beyond, starting with the Belgian Grand Prix scheduled for later this week, the company said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)