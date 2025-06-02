Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) Hyderabad-based Meenakshi Group on Monday announced that it will be raising up to Rs 700 crore for a realty-focused alternate investment fund (AIF).

The real estate group has committed 20 per cent of the corpus size as sponsor capital for the fund, which aims to invest in up to eight deals over six years, as per a statement.

Also Read | SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in: Staff Selection Commission Releases Results for SSC GD Constable Posts, Check Steps To Download Scorecard.

Also Read | Who Is Xi Mingze? From Her Age and Education to Profession, All About China President Xi Jinping's Daughter As She Draws Spotlight Amid Rising US-China Tensions Over Student Visas.

*** Sebi, IEPFA conducted outreach camp in Pune * The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) joined hands to conduct the maiden 'Niveshak Shivir' in Pune.

The investor outreach camp was conducted on Sunday. The initiative focused on assisting shareholders in reclaiming unpaid dividends and unclaimed shares, a statement said.

*** CII felicitates Varsha Ankush Patil with Woman Exemplar Award 2025 * Kolhapur district's Varsha Ankush Patil was felicitated by the Union Women and Child Development Minister at the CII Annual Business summit last week, the industry lobby grouping said on Monday.

Patil was presented CII Woman Exemplar Award 2025 in the education category, a statement said, adding that the grouping wants to honour women building community resilience against systemic challenges and vulnerabilities.

*** Saraf Furnitures to hire 500 employees from LGBTQI community * Omnichannel brand Saraf Furnitures on Monday announced that it will be hiring 500 people from the LGBTQI community in the future.

The company said it is aiming to open 50 new offline retail stores over the next three years and the plans to hire from queer community are being announced in line with the pride month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)