Shillong, Feb 24 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday laid the foundation for a water supply project in South Garo Hills district aimed at easing drinking water problems at the district headquarters of Baghmara, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office, the Rs 63 crore project is jointly funded by DoNER, through North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) at Rs 47 crore, and the state government.

The Greater Baghmara Water Supply Scheme will provide adequate water supply to Baghmara town and 16 neighbouring villages through which water pipeline passes and approximately 25,000 people will benefit from the project, the statement said.

The first instalment of Rs 10 crore for the scheme was released in January 2021 and the targeted date for completion of the project is two years.

Expressing his satisfaction, the chief minister said, "We are thrilled to lay the foundation for such an ambitious project which will go a long way in providing potable water to the citizens of Baghmara town and 16 villages. The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government is fulfilling its promise to the people of South Garo Hills District.

"There has been a sense of neglect for such districts like South Garo Hills for many years and therefore, it has been the aim of the MDA Government to ensure that we make up for all the development work that these districts have been deprived of for years."

He said, South Garo Hills contribute one of the highest revenues to the state because of its forest cover, mines, and minerals yet it is one of the most neglected districts.

Asserting his commitment to the district, Sangma said, "Laying of the foundation is not the end and I am personally committed to the completion of what we start. We will see the projects through by monitoring them on a regular basis".

PHE Minister Renikton Lyngdoh said, "As members of the MDA government, we are extremely happy to come to Baghmara to bring good news to the people about this project".

At the same event, the chief minister also kicked-off the year-long celebration of 50 years of Meghalaya's achieving statehood by inaugurating the 5th Baghmara Challenge, an inter-club basketball tournament at the Baghmara Sports Complex, and also attended an audiovisual exhibition on the 'Road to 50' curated by The Northeast India AV Archive.

"We must remember the sacrifices made by our leaders because of which we are blessed with the state of Meghalaya. Younger generations tend to forget the contributions made by such leaders. We must remind ourselves of their contribution to inspire us, to take on what they have started, and continue it for our state," the chief minister said.

