New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Infrastructure major Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) on Sunday said it has completed 5-km-long tunnelling work as part of the 18-km-long all-weather Zojila Tunnel in a record time of 14 months.

The company in a statement said the project of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), being executed by the MEIL, is envisaged to ensure connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh throughout the year without any interruptions.

The Zojilla Tunnel -- Nilgrar 1, 2 & Zojila main tunnel -– is being expeditiously executed, despite unfavourable weather conditions like snowfall, and blizzard at a high altitude of 3,528 metres above mean sea level, MEIL said.

The statement noted that Zojila project, Asia's longest bi-directional tunnel, is a challenging development project in India for strategic reasons too.

It added that the current winter witnessed the highest-ever snowfall in the history of Jammu and Kashmir with temperatures dropping to -30 degree celsius.

