Latest News | Mercedes-Benz India Sales Up 4 Pc in FY25; Expect RBI Rate Cut to Spur Demand: MD & CEO

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday reported a 4.44 per cent growth in its sales to 18,928 units in India in 2024-25, with one out of every four cars sold priced above Rs 1.5 crore.

However, in January-March this year, Mercedes-Benz India's sales declined by 11.8 per cent to 4,775 units compared to 5,412 units in the year-ago period, impacted by the high base effect and a slowdown in the entry-luxury segment.

The company is hopeful that the RBI's rate cut will help spur demand, company Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer told PTI.

The company's franchise partners are investing Rs 450 crore in the next three years to enhance the brand's footprint in emerging and existing metros.

"Our growth in the fiscal, which is our best ever, was led by a very strong growth in the top-end cars at 34 per cent and also electric cars had more than 50 per cent growth," he said.

Mercedes-Benz India had previously recorded its best-ever sales in 2023-24 at 18,123 units.

More than 1 out of 4 cars sold by Mercedes-Benz India in FY24-25 and Q1 2025, was a 'Top-End Luxury' vehicle like the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and AMG G 63 prices of which start at Rs 1.5 crore and go all the way up to Rs 4 crore.

"In the electric vehicle space, we are much more on the top-end again with the EQS SUV. For fiscal 2024-25, the (EV) penetration is 7 per cent and in the Q1 2025 has even gone up to 8 per cent with these cars in our portfolio," Iyer said, adding that the company's EV sales grew by 51 per cent in FY25.

When asked about the sales dip in Q1 2025, he said, "The decline is more coming from the entry-luxury segment, in which we are not participating in some of the price points like sub-Rs 50 lakh".

The company witnessed a 28 per cent decline in sales of its entry luxury segment cars in Q1 of 2025.

He further said, "The core segments continue to grow. Maybe there is a stress on the entry, which we are fine with, and we will continue in that direction".

Asked about the impact of the RBI's cut of key interest by 25 basis points to 6 per cent on Wednesday, Iyer said, "Interest rate cut is a welcome step because 80 per cent of the cars bought, even luxury segment, is by finance. So, any reduction in interest rates or drive consumption".

He, however, said there is a bit of concern over increased prices due to disruption in the supply chain and the adverse impact of exchange rate fluctuations, having an impact on the demand.

The company had hiked prices on select models marginally in March, following an increase in January this year, Iyer said, adding that if the Euro continues to strengthen against the rupee, it may force the company to take a call on a further price increase.

On the overall outlook for the luxury car segment in India for this year, Iyer said it could be "flat in terms of growth".

The growth in the first quarter this year for the total luxury segment has been almost flattish and is expected to continue to remain flat for the rest of the year due to the current uncertainties in the global geopolitical and economic environment, he said, adding that "in the second half of the year, if things are sorted and if there are trade agreements in place, then you can look at a positive upside to the market".

In FY25, the overall luxury car segment is estimated to be at over 51,500 units compared to about 49,800 units in FY24.

Mercedes-Benz India, which opened its first luxury 'MAR 20X' outlet last week in Agra, said it plans to open such outlets in key emerging markets like Kanpur, Varanasi and Jammu in Q2 2025, with plans to have 21 new MAR 20X outlets in 2025.

